TIME Magazine Reveals First ‘Kid of the Year’

A TEENAGE developer and scientist from Colorado has become TIME Magazine’s first ‘Kid of the Year’ for her environmental and socially minded inventions.

Gitanjali Rao, 15, was selected out of 5000 candidates when TIME searched the globe in pursuit of their inaugural Kid of the Year. The long-running magazine has a well known annual ‘Person of the Year’ award, which was won by teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2019.

Rao told Angelina Jolie in the magazine that her goals have ‘really shifted from creating my own devices to solve the world’s problem to inspiring others to do the same as well.’ The talented teen is the inventor of a cheap and user-friendly gadget for detecting lead in water, inspired by the contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan. Her current project is an app called ‘Kindly’, which will use artificial intelligence to detect and deter cyberbullying.

Despite this historical accolade, this isn’t the first time Rao has received acclaim for her prodigious work. In 2017 she was included in the influential ‘Forbes 30 Under 30’ list, and has already given two Ted Talks in her short life. She hopes to one day study at the elite Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and her message to budding young scientists is ‘if I can do it, you can do it, and anyone can do it’.

