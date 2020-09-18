CLIMATE change activist Greta Thunberg is in the running for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

The 17-year old Swedish green campaigner and the Fridays for Future movement could scoop the international accolade for shining a light on the connection between damage to the environment and the threat to peace and security.

Three Norwegian lawmakers and two Swedish politicians have put forward the teenager’s name. This is the second year in a row Thunberg has been nominated for the $1 million prize.

This time she is one of 318 candidates, but according to historian and author of a number of books about the award, Asle Sveen, current events make her a strong contender.

In comments to the Reuters news agency he pointed to the current wildfires devastating parts of the US and to rising temperatures in the Arctic, saying issues likes this are “leaving people in no doubt” about global warming.

“Not a single person has done more to get the world to focus on climate change than her”, Sveen affirmed.

If the 17-year Swede does win she would become the second ever youngest recipient.

The Pakistani activist for female education Malala Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel Prize laureate: she was just 17 years and two months when she won it jointly six years ago.

This year’s winner will be announced in Oslo on October 9.

Irish betting agency Paddy Power ranks the World Health Organisation as the favourite, with odd of 5/2. Thunberg is second favourite at 3/1, followed by New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at 5/1.

