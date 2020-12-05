Meredith Kercher Killer to be Released from Italian Prison

THE MAN convicted of killing British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy 13 years ago is due to serve the rest of his sentence in community service.

Rudy Guede was convicted of the brutal 2007 murder of 21-year old Kercher in 2009 when DNA evidence linked him to the scene. The Ivory Coast native had left Perugia for Germany shortly after the killing but was subsequently extradited to Italy and convicted by a fast track court with no press in attendance. Guede’s original 30-year sentence was cut to 17 after an appeal, and he has been on partial release since 2017.

In November 2007 the body of Meredith Kercher, an exchange student from south London, was found with her throat slashed and evidence of sexual assault at the Perugia apartment she shared with American student Amanda Knox.

Knox and her former boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were both convicted of her murder in 2009 in a case that made headlines across the world. Prosecutors alleged that the trio had been involved in a sex game gone wrong when Kercher was killed, though their conviction was subsequently overturned and they were released four years into their sentences. Guede’s lawyer asserts that the convicted murderer is now ‘calm and socially well-integrated’ as he prepares to leave prison life after eleven years.

