Man Charged with 1987 Murder of Two Women in Kent

POLICE have charged a 66-year old man with the murder of two women in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, over three decades ago.



David Fuller was arrested at his home in Heathfield, Sussex, and charged with the murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987. He is due to appear before Medway Magistrates Court and has been remanded in custody.

Wendy Knell, a 25-year-old shop manager, was killed in her Tunbridge Wells bedsit in June 1987. Her body was discovered when she failed to appear at work and had suffered assaults prior to her death.

Months later in November, Caroline Pierce was attacked outside her home in the same Kent town. Neighbours reportedly heard her screams from the street, and her body was found by farm labourers 40 miles away in Romney Marsh days later.

Assistant Chief Constable Tracy Harman, of the Serious Crime Directorate, said that ‘whilst more than three decades have passed since these murders took place, I would urge anyone who has any information’ to come forward to investigators.

