On-going drug investigation leads to three arrests in West Sussex

AN on-going drug investigation by the West Sussex Community Investigation Team leads to three arrests in Worthing, West Sussex.

Officers made the arrests on Thursday, November 26 after seven addresses and ten vehicles were searched as the operation investigating the supply of illicit drugs continues.

38-year-old Jordan Lee Moore, a company director, of Whitebeam Road, Durrington, was charged with two offences of unlawfully possessing an air weapon and appeared at Worthing Magistrates Court on November 28 and was remanded in custody for trial, with an initial hearing at Lewes Crown Court on January 8, 2021.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Salvington Road on suspicion of being involved in the production of cannabis, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon and was released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested in Whitebeam Road on suspicion of possession of cannabis and was released under investigation.

Quantities of growing cannabis plants were found at a residential address in Chesham Close, Worthing, in February 2020 and at a residential address in Peacehaven on November 11.

