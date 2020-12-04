Wizz Air Bucks The Trend and Announces New Flights to Spain, Greece, Portugal and Egypt

WIZZ AIR bucks the trend by announcing new flights to Spain, Greece, Portugal and Egypt from Cardiff.

Great news for holidays makers as budget carrier Wizz Air has announced it will bring nine new routes to Cardiff Airport and in the process create 40 direct and 250 indirect supply chain jobs.

The new routes will be to resorts such as Alicante, Faro and Tenerife, as well as season routes to Corfu and Palma de Mallorca as well as Lanzarote and Sharm El Sheikh during the winter. Welsh Transport Minister Ken Skates said: “This is a positive step for the airport to emerge from the impact of Covid-19.” Cardiff Airport will become the airline’s fourth base in the UK, following Luton, Gatwick and Doncaster Sheffield.

Managing Director Owain Jones said: “This (move to Cardiff) reflects Wizz Air’s continued commitment to serving the UK market and generating economic growth, as we create local jobs, stimulate the tourism and hospitality industries and deliver on our promise of providing affordable, direct flights to exciting holiday destinations.”

Wizz Air is to offer discounted Covid-19 tests and certificates to coincide with the government's relaxation of quarantine from December 15. Discounted PCR tests will be available for £85 compared to the usual fee of £110.