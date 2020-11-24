WIZZ Air Plans to Offer Discounted COVID Tests.

Budget airline Wizz Air is to offer discounted Covid-19 tests and certificates to coincide with the government’s relaxation of quarantine from December 15. Discounted PCR tests will be available for £85 compared to the usual fee of £110.

Test kits will include a collection bottle containing saline and a swab, protective packing wallet, a clear specimen bag to seal the sample, sample label, request form, and a return envelope with prepaid shipping. Instructions on how to take the sample from the nose and throat will also be included.

Kits can be ordered weeks in advance of a flight and kept at home for passengers requiring a negative test result 72 and 96 hours before travelling. Travellers should order tests at least five days before their flight and then perform and return the test via Royal Mail four days in advance. The test sample will arrive at the laboratory three days before the flight and will be analysed to internationally-recognised ISO 17025 standards.

Test results are returned the day before the flight and a ‘Fit to Fly’ certificate issued for negative test results. Wizz Air UK managing director Owain Jones said: “We are committed to getting the UK flying safely again, so it is with great excitement that we announce our partnership with Confirm Testing, through which our customers can secure the necessary testing services at a specially discounted price to travel internationally safely and confidently.

“We welcome the government’s new testing strategy, which will allow travellers returning to the UK to isolate for a shorter period if they have received a negative test. This is a vital step in stimulating demand for air travel and promoting the recovery of the UK aviation sector.”

