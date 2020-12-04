THOUSANDS of Policia and Guardia Civil have been deployed to Madrid to control the perimeter closures



Almost 7,000 agents of the State Security Forces have been deployed to Madrid to monitor the perimeter closure of the region until December 14. Europa Press reported that the sources from the Government Delegation of Madrid confirmed that the deployment is made up of 2,500 Policia Nacional and 4,500 Guardia Civil, who will patrol highways and secondary roads as well as access to the region’s borders.

-- Advertisement --



The Community of Madrid confirmed in November the plan to close borders from midnight on December 4 for ten days, where nobody is permitted to enter or leave the region unless for exceptional circumstances. Although the Guardia Civil and Policia will monitor borders throughout this period, they are expected to ramp up their surveillance during the holiday weekend, beginning on Friday, November 4.

“Once we are careful with this period and it is shown that it has not implied increases in transmission, we will take care of Christmas”, explained Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Thousands of Guardia Civil Deployed To Madrid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.