Madrid closes borders from December 4 to 13

THE Community of Madrid closes its borders from 4 to 13 of December

Madrid has confirmed that it will close it borders only during the ‘December bridge’ of midnight on Friday, December 4 for ten days. During this period, people will not be permitted to enter or leave the region without just cause, such as for work or to care for someone.

The first two weeks of December are typically very important in Madrid from the point of view of tourism and the economy, as citizens celebrate Constitution Day and Immaculate Conception. Every year, downtown streets, such as Preciados, Mayor and Alcala ate thronged with residents and visitors who come to the city to do their shopping for Christmas.

In an interview with Antena 3 on Wednesday, November 18, Deputy Minister of Health and Covid-19 Plan Antonio Zapatero said: “Madrid is going to be strict and is going to continue adopting prudent measures and trying to put measures in place so that the virus does not develop.”

