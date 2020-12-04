Police Break Up Human Smuggling Operation After Liberating 26 people From Houston Home.

Dozens of people were rescued from a Houston home that police said was the site of a human smuggling operation. Officers said they were alerted to the situation after a man escaped from the home and ran down the street in his underwear yelling that he had been kidnapped.

Altogether, twenty-five men and a woman were discovered by authorities at the location, according to the Houston Police Department. The department said the Department of Homeland Security is investigating the operation, the victims were taken to a nearby school gym, police said.

Officers forced entry into the home and found 29 men and one female, police Commander Jonathon Halliday told reporters at the scene. “Most of the people said they were picked up in Brownsville between two days and a week ago and that they were being held there,” Halliday said. Most of those rescued reported being from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras or Cuba, police said.

A full-scale police investigation is underway to try and find the mastermind behind the operation.

