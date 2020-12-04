EDINBURGH police received a number of calls on Thursday night from distressed locals who mistook a rare ‘thundersnow’ storm for explosions in the Scottish capital.

‘Thundersnow‘ storm is a rare weather phenomenon that the UK Met office say can only occur under very specific conditions in certain months of the year. A combination of snowfall and thunderstorm, it produces vivid sights as the sun reflects off the snow. Its thunder is muffled, with a range of just 3 to 5 kilometres.

Scotland experienced extremely severe weather on Thursday night, with snowfall of 13cm and temperatures as low as -9 degrees celsius in some regions. Traffic Scotland said that ‘the first severe weather warning of winter for snow and ice led to some very challenging driving conditions’.

‘It’s yet another timely reminder for people to check they are winter-ready and to make appropriate preparations’.

