As from 6 pm tonight Scotland is in a lockdown and travel in and out of the country is banned.

To leave or to visit Scotland from this evening will be deemed illegal and only people with a valid reason as defined in the COVID-19 Restrictions will be able to do so.

However, Scottish police will not perform border checks or set up specific roadblocks to limit entry and exit of the country.

People living in level 3 or 4 were also limited to their own areas of residence.

It was clear today amidst increased shopping traffic that ‘Scots’ were using the time before the lockdown to stock on gifts last minute items for home and early December as the lockdown threatened to restrict the normal movement of the public.

In a twist, it was also thought that a lawyer would advise anyone receiving a fine (£60 sixty pounds ) from the police for breach of restrictions, not to pay it.

-- Advertisement --



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Scotland braves the storm”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.