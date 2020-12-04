Coca-Cola’s New Boozy Drink for Spain Will Launch Soon

COCA-COLA launches new alcoholic drink in Spain, named Topo Chico. It is set to arrive in March 2021 and is the brands first alcoholic drink.

The ‘hard seltzer’ will be gluten free and available in three flavours: Tropical Mango, Lemon-lime and, Cherry Acai. The drink will contain alcohol along with sparkling water and has been invented by experts at Coca-Cola.

‘Hard seltzers’ are a growing trend; they have a low alcohol percentage and are based on sparkling water. Coca-Cola will not be alone, as the Spanish brewery Mahou San Miguel are ready to compete with their own drink, Glowy. They are the first Spanish brewery to produce a ‘hard seltzer’.

