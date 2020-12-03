There’s still time to enjoy the 15 Days of Tapas in Torrevieja at J Mullins Irish Pub.

Sample a choice of 10 dishes for just €3 and enjoy a beer, wine, martini or soft drink with your tapa.

For an extra discounted price, you can add your favourite drink, such as a gin and tonic.

The tapas taster end on Saturday, December 12, and tables must be reserved by calling 966 059 822.

