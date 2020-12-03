15 Days of Tapas in Torrevieja

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
15 Days of Tapas in Torrevieja
CREDIT: J Mullins Facebook

There’s still time to enjoy the 15 Days of Tapas in Torrevieja at J Mullins Irish Pub.

Sample a choice of 10 dishes for just €3 and enjoy a beer, wine, martini or soft drink with your tapa.

For an extra discounted price, you can add your favourite drink, such as a gin and tonic.

The tapas taster end on Saturday, December 12, and tables must be reserved by calling 966 059 822.


Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

