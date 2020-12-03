King of Spain back in acton after 10-day quarantine

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
King of Spain back in acton after 10-day quarantine
CREDIT: Twitter

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, is back in action today following his 10-day quarantine after being in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

FELIPE VI will attend a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Carolina Foundation at the Palacio de El Pardo today, Thursday, December 3.

-- Advertisement --

He will be accompanied by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The king suspended his official agenda on November 23 after learning that he had been with a person infected by Covid-19 the day before.


Although he tested negative late last week, the King has followed the protocol established by the health authorities and “remained confined”.

Despite being in isolation in Zarzuela, he participated in a virtual way in the V Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean a few days ago.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “King of Spain back in acton after 10-day quarantine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleToyota announces its new electrified light commercial vehicle
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here