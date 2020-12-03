King of Spain back in acton after 10-day quarantine

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, is back in action today following his 10-day quarantine after being in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.



FELIPE VI will attend a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Carolina Foundation at the Palacio de El Pardo today, Thursday, December 3.

He will be accompanied by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The king suspended his official agenda on November 23 after learning that he had been with a person infected by Covid-19 the day before.

Although he tested negative late last week, the King has followed the protocol established by the health authorities and “remained confined”.

Despite being in isolation in Zarzuela, he participated in a virtual way in the V Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean a few days ago.

