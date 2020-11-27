SPAIN’s King tests negative for coronavirus but will finish his quarantine

The Palacio de La Zarzuela has confirmed that King Felipe VI of Spain tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, November 27 but he will nevertheless remain in preventative quarantine for the total ten days.

The King started 10 days of quarantine on Monday, November 23 after learning that “a person with whom he had close contact tested positive for COVID-19.”

During his isolation, the King’s wife, Queen Letizia of Spain, has represented him at official engagements, as she will next week at the Jaime I awards ceremony in Valencia. Despite the quarantine, the King still took part remotely in an official forum in Barcelona on Friday, saying “My plan was to be in Barcelona today, but has been frustrated by the confinement.”

