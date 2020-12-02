OSCAR nominated Ellen Page comes out as transgender and introduces the world to Elliot Page.

Elliot, aged 33, first came to fame with an Oscar nomination for the movie Juno in 2008. The Canadian actor married Emma Portner in 2018.

Elliot shared the news with the world via Twitter and said, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

Elliot expressed gratitude and thanks for the support that he has received from loved ones. And tweeted, “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.” Elliot has updated social media, changing profile pictures and usernames.

Emma, Elliot’s wife showed her support too on Instagram, and said, “’I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world,

“I also ask for patience & privacy [and] that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

