Piers Morgan Slates Rita Ora’s Apology After Her Illegal Lockdown Party.

Piers Morgan suggested on GMB that Rita Ora was not ‘deeply sorry’ as she wrote in her grovelling apology on Monday, instead of saying she was sorry that she got caught out for having her illegal lockdown party. The singer issued an apology on Monday in which she wrote she was “deeply sorry” for her “spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view”.

On Tuesday’s, December 1, Good Morning Britain, Piers labelled the Anywhere songstress “selfish” and suggested she wasn’t actually sorry. He spoke of the party, saying: “If the rules aren’t for them, what’s the point in the rules?”

The 55-year-old said to Rita: “You’re deeply sorry? What about? You’re deeply sorry you got caught. “She said, ‘I thought lockdown was gonna end,’ – so she knew there was a lockdown!” Piers then went on: “If you’re one of these people that can’t go see loved ones, how do they feel?

“You’ve got Rita Ora with her party, Laurence Fox hugging his mates at his long lunch. This is the mindset of these people, it’s shocking!”

Under current rules, restaurants should remain closed except for takeaway meals. Breaches can result in hefty fines. Last night a Government spokesperson stressed: “Everyone must continue to follow the rules, or we risk losing control of this virus again.” The Met Police said: “Police were called at 9.10 pm on Saturday, November 28, to reports of a potential breach of Covid regulations in W11.”