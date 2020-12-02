NEW Covid tier system comes into force in England.

On Wednesday, for the first time since March about 10,000 fans will be allowed into six games in the English Football League for the first time, other than a few pilot games. The new restrictions are tougher than the previous tier system, which was in place before the lockdown was introduced in November.

