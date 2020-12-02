I’M A CELEBRITY Seventh And Eighth Evictions from the castle

Two more celebrities were evicted from the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ castle this evening, Wednesday, December 2, with ‘Strictly’s’ AJ Pritchard, and Olympic Gold Medallist, Sir Mo Farah, being told to leave.

That means eight celebrity contestants have now been evicted, and the camp is down to the final four, East Enders actor and entertainer, Shane Richie, blogger, Giovanna Fletcher, TV presenter, Vernon Kay, and DJ Jordan North, all surely looking forward to the legendary Celebrity Cyclone, with the final taking place this Friday, December 4.

