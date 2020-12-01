I’M A CELEBRITY Fifth And Sixth Evictions take place

This year’s series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ pulled another shocking surprise on contestants tonight, Tuesday, December 1, by evicting two of the stars, with opera and theatre star, Russell Watson, and East Enders actress, Jess Plummer being told to leave the castle.

Speaking with show hosts, Ant and Dec, after exiting the castle, Russell Watson told them he had “mixed emotions” about leaving the castle, and that he had taken every opportunity he could to break into song inside the castle, to try to boost morale, but had very unpleasant memories of his ‘Rancid Rotisserie’ trial, whilst describing his experience on the programme as “life-changing”, with Jess adding, “That castle’s been our home for what feels like forever, but it’s all gone so quickly”.

Tonight’s double eviction came hot on the heels of yesterday’s double eviction, which saw Coronations Street actress, Beverley Callard, and journalist Victoria Derbyshire, leaving the castle.

The show is working its way to the climactic final, on Friday, December 4.

