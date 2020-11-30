I’M A CELEBRITY’S Third And Fourth Evictions take place as two campmates are evicted together

There was a surprise double-eviction tonight, Monday, November 30, on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, with Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard and journalist, Victoria Derbyshire leaving the castle, as the third and fourth contestants to be evicted in this year’s series, after Ruthie Henshall was evicted yesterday.

In their interview with show hosts Ant and Dec, Derbyshire told them, “It’s been absolutely amazing, it was incredible. We had a scream, we laughed, we cried, I did not miss those luxuries”, adding she had, “squeezed the life” out of her time on the show.

Bev Callard told the hosts, “We’re sad to go, but we’re happy to go as well. I don’t know how I coped, I still feel I’ve got no survival skills. You sort of just do it, don’t you?”.

With the contestants now down to eight, they face another ordeal waiting to see who will go next.

