Hot Tub Drowning After Twin Baby ‘Crawled into the hot tub’

THE tragic hot tub drowning occurred after a twin baby ‘crawled into the hot tub’ when his mum left the back door open on a hot summer’s day.

The inquest heard how 18-month-old Eddie Murphy-Boxall, crawled outside and into the hot tub when mum, Siobhan Murphy left the backdoor open to cool the house in the summer heat. Siobhan was working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic and also looking after her children. The incident occurred on June 24, in Worthing in West Sussex. The lid was not on the hot tub.

Crawley Coroner’s Court heard how Siobhan had left her two children in the downstairs bedroom while she had a two-hour conference call. The house was hot, so she had left the back door open.

Coroner’s officer for Crawley, Mel Doyle said, “When Siobhan finished her work meeting, she called the boys. Eddie did not come out of the bedroom. Siobhan realised the back door was open and Eddie must have crawled outside.

“She saw the lid of the hot tub was open. She went to the hot tub and found Eddie in the water, unresponsive.”

Dr Henderson concluded the inquest ruling that Eddie’s death had been a “tragic accident” and said, “I cannot for a minute imagine how difficult this has been for Eddie’s parents and for other family and I am so sorry.”

