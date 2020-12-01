Woman Drowns After Trying to Rescue Her Puppy

AN Alpedrete woman drowns while trying to rescue her one-year-old puppy from a well.

Yolanda aged 53, left to walk her puppy on Friday afternoon in the area of Mataespesa. The family became worried after repeated calls to her phone went unanswered and a search party commenced, with the help of friends and the Alpedrete Local Police.

Tragically, Yolanda’s body was found in a well along with her young puppy. It is thought that Yolanda tried to rescue the puppy in several ways before leaving her mobile phone and keys at the side and trying again to rescue the puppy.

Officers for the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Section and Guardia Civil recovered the bodies of both Yolanda and her puppy.

