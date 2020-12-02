Hiker Rescued After Fall on The El Cerezo Trail in The Sierra De Gador

A HIKER was rescued after a falling on the El Cerezo hiking trail in Berja.

The woman was rescued on Sunday in the Sierra De Gador after falling on the ElCerezo Trail. Just before 5pm a call was received by the 112 Andalucia Emergency services and Guardia Civil, Local Police and the Civil Protection from Berja set out to rescue the hiker.

The El Cerezo trail has around 1,000 metres elevation and travels through an abandoned old mining preserve. It is dangerous to leave the trail as there are mine shafts in the area.

The rescue party started at the Castala, Periurban Park and had to access areas that are only accessible by foot. The woman was found with an injury to her ankle and was unable to move.

