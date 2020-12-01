Man Finds Whale Vomit Worth Millions in Largest Ever Find

MAN finds whale vomit that is worth millions in potentially the largest ever find.

The find was made by Naris Suwannasang, aged 60 on the beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat, in Thailand. Naris found several lumps that had been washed onto the beach, that looked similar to rocks.

The whale vomit, that is also thought by some to be whale poo, is a very rare find, and the actual substance is called Ambergris. The Ambergris is ultimately used in high end perfume to extend the life of the scent. Naris’ find was around 100kg and could be worth a staggering £2.4 million.

While poo or vomit debate is ongoing curator of marine mammals at the Natural History Museum, Richard Sabin said, “ambergris forms in the intestines and passes along with faecal matter, forming an obstruction in the rectum”. But with a monthly income of around £500 for Naris normally, the vomit or poo is an extremely welcome and potentially life changing find.

