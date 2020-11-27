Fruit Smoothies to Nurse Injured Red Squirrel Back to Health

FRUIT smoothies and biscuits are being used to nurse an injured red squirrel back to health after an accident.

Noel Hawkins, aged 50, rescued the tiny squirrel from next to a road in Ullapool in the Scottish Highlands. He was alerted to the presence of the squirrel by a school child and decided to nurse it back to health.

Noel has far more experience rescuing dolphins and whales as he volunteers for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue. The red squirrel became known as Ted due to a Twitter autocorrection error, and he has gone by the name ever since. Ted now has a loyal following of fans.

Noel said, “We initially gave him some cordial water to get some sugar in him, then we got some advice from a squirrel expert in Perth.

“We’ve also had a physiotherapist in as his right paw was knackered.

“He’s been recovering well physically but we’re worried he might have some neurological damage as he’s not feeding very well.”

Ted will now be staying with Noel at least until the spring and is being spoilt on a diet of fruit smoothies, biscuits, and nuts.

