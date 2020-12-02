Car-Ramming ‘Deliberate’ Officials Say, As 5, Including Child, Confirmed Dead in German City of Trier

CAR-RAMMING incident was ‘Deliberate’ Officials say, as 5, including a Child, are confirmed dead in the German city of Trier.

At least five people were killed, including a 9-month-old baby, and several others injured when a man ploughed his car into a group of people in a pedestrian zone in the southwest German city of Trier on Tuesday, December 1, police said. While the driver’s actions appear to have been intentional, the public prosecutor says there are no indications of an Islamist motive.

Officers arrested the driver of the car, a 51-year-old German national. He was being questioned by police and will be prosecuted for murder and manslaughter, police said.

The chief public prosecutor said the driver was “severely intoxicated” — with a blood alcohol level of 1.4 — and there are “indications of psychological illness.” Trier police said the motive was unknown, that the suspect has no police record and his background shows an indication of political motivation.

“We always see those images on TV, in other countries, and we always think this can’t happen in Trier. And now it has happened in Trier, and I am here as mayor, and I have no words and I wonder, how can such a man have this idea?” Wolfram Leibe, the mayor of Trier, said.