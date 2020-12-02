Car-Ramming ‘Deliberate’ Officials Say, As 5, Including Child, Confirmed Dead in German City of Trier

CAR-RAMMING incident was ‘Deliberate’ Officials say, as 5, including a Child, are confirmed dead in the German city of Trier.
At least five people were killed, including a 9-month-old baby, and several others injured when a man ploughed his car into a group of people in a pedestrian zone in the southwest German city of Trier on Tuesday, December 1, police said. While the driver’s actions appear to have been intentional, the public prosecutor says there are no indications of an Islamist motive.
