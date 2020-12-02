Police Called To ‘Incident At Marks And Spencer’ After Stabbing.

Two people have been knifed in Marks & Spencer as shoppers hit the high street after lockdown. One person has been arrested after the pair were left injured in the Burnley store. Witnesses are claiming a girl was stabbed in the neck in the shop, but this has not yet been confirmed.

A spokesman for the police said: “We are currently dealing with an incident at Marks and Spencer in Burnley where two people have received stab injuries. Their injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening. One man has been arrested and is in custody at this stage. Nobody else is thought to be involved. A cordon is in place and we would ask people to avoid the area.”

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

