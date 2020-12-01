Thirty-Two Speed Cameras Set Off by BMW Driver

THIRTY-TWO speed cameras were set of by a BMW driver in Staffordshire on the M6.

The BMW was spotted on the M6 between Junctions 14 and 15 on Monday night in heavy fog. The Central Motorway Policing Group pursued the white BMW before seizing the vehicle. The BMW managed to set off 32 speed cameras, and while being chased by the police it hit 83mph in a section of roadworks with a 60mph limit. There was also heavy fog at the time.

The 32 speed cameras could equal a massive 96 points and a fine of thousands. With a single speeding fine being £100, and a minimum of 3 penalty points, the drive could see a total fine of £3,200.

After the incident was tweeted by Staffordshire Police the public were ready to see the car crushed. Craig tweeted, “holy shamoly, 32 cameras!. must be very vain & a poser. fingers crossed for a lengthy ban.”

Others simply tweeted “Crush it.”

The driver was also found to be without insurance and two of the BMW’s tyres were bald. An arrest was made, and the BMW has been seized.

