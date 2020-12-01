Prince Harry ‘Heartbroken’ Over Sudden Death of ‘Beloved Godmother’

Prince Harry is ‘Heartbroken’ Over the Sudden Death of his ‘Beloved Godmother’.

Prince Harry is reportedly heartbroken over the death of his godmother, Lady Celia Vestey. Lady Celia Vestey has died “peacefully” aged 71, it has been announced.

Lady Celia was a member of the Queen’s inner circle, along with her husband, Lord Samuel Vestey. Lord Samuel served as Master of the Horse to the Royal Household from 1999 to 2018 and was appointed as a permanent Lord-in-waiting to the monarch in August 2019. Lady Vestey was one of six godparents Prince Charles and Princess Diana picked for their second-born ahead of his christening in 1984.

Prince Andrew, Prince Charles’s cousin and daughter of Princess Margaret Lady Sarah Chatto, Diana’s flatmate Carolyn Bartholomew and the Prince of Wales’s friend Gerald Ward had been chosen alongside Lady Celia. Her appointment reportedly caused a family row, as Princess Anne wasn’t picked to be godmother.

A notice of her death was posted in the Daily Telegraph, saying:

“Celia Elizabeth SRN BA. Died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday 28th November, aged 71 years. “Adored wife of Sam. Much loved mother of William, Arthur and Mary and loving Granny of Ella, Frankie, Sam and Cosima. Private family funeral. Memorial service later. Family flowers only please, but donations gratefully received in Celia’s memory to Ebony Horse Club.”

