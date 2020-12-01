Pope prevented by pandemic from traditional Virgin Mary offering

THE Pope is being prevented by the coronavirus pandemic from the traditional Virgin Mary offering before the Spanish Embassy in Rome.

Pope Francis has had to cancel his traditional visit to the central Plaza de España in Rome on December 8 to offer flowers and prayer in front of the Virgin Mary statue, on the day that the Catholic Church commemorates the anniversary of the proclamation of this dogma, due to the pandemic, according to the Vatican press office.

Instead of the offering of flowers before the column of the Virgin Mary, located before the Spanish Embassy, and which used to see a huge congregation of faithful followers, the pope will pray “in private” and “will put the city in the hands of the Virgin and the health of all the sick in the world “, according to the Vatican.

