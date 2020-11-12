POPE Francis offers free coronavirus tests for Rome’s poor and homeless as part of the Roman Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor activities.

According to the Vatican on Thursday, November 12, swabs are being offered at a clinic off St. Peter’s Square that the pope set up several years ago.

The decision from the Vatican comes after Italy surpassed the one-million infections mark on Wednesday, November 11, becoming one of the top 10 worst-affected countries globally.

The pope established the World Day of the Poor four years ago to bring attention to the needy, particularly in developed countries and being marked this Sunday, November 15.

The clinic, which was set up to provide basic medical care to destitute people, some of whom live on the streets in the neighbourhood around the Vatican, is going to do 50 coronavirus tests a day, with the initiative set to continue indefinitely.

Those who test negative get a certificate to enter a shelter and those who test positive are directed to further treatment.