Massive Ancient Muslim Burial Ground Unearthed in Zaragoza

ARCHAEOLOGISTS in Zaragoza province are excavating a massive 1300-year-old Muslim burial ground of 400 tombs.

The site was first discovered by workmen doing roadworks in the smalltown of Tauste, about 50km northwest of Zaragoza. Excavations began in 2010, and are now near to completion having revealed a ‘moment of great cultural transition’ in ancient Spain’s belief system.

‘The people who are buried here have converted to Islam, but who have a trado-Roman culture’ explains the site’s coordinator Eva Jimenez. Researchers deduced that the bodies were Muslim as they were facing the Islamic holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Jimenez says that the site holds 4500 bodies between 420 tombs, 375 of which have so far been excavated. The site holds elaborate tombs and monuments and is the best-preserved tomb complex of its kind in Spain. The discovery provides historians with a closer insight into the Muslim conquests of the Iberian peninsula in the early 700s.

