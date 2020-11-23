British Archaeologist Claims He Has Found The Childhood Home Of Jesus Christ, after a 14-year Study of a Cave in Nazareth.



Ken Dark, an archaeology professor from Reading University, claims in a book, to have unearthed the childhood home of Jesus Christ, after a 14-year study of a stone and mortar dwelling in Nazareth, Israel, excavated from remains underneath the Sisters of Nazareth Convent.

The site was originally discovered back in the 1880s, but then not excavated until the period from 1936 to 1964 and was left abandoned until 2006, when professor Dark started his new project, on the dwelling cut into a limestone hillside by an undoubtedly highly skilled craftsman, most likely Jesus Christs’ father, Joseph, who as well as being a superior carpenter, was also known by the Biblical name of “tekton”, meaning a skilled craftsman, who could most certainly have been able to build such a home, leading Dark to suggest in 2015 that the home was possibly that of Joseph and Mary.

Further analysis on the site has revealed the dwelling dates to the first century, again lending weight that it could, in fact, be the childhood home of Jesus Christ, with Dark stating, “Five years of intensive research on the fieldwork data has consolidated the evidence for the first-century house and fourth-fifth century churches, shedding new light on them. It has become clear that whoever built the house had a very good understanding of stone-working. This would certainly be consistent with what we might expect from the home of a tekton (the term used for Joseph in the Gospels) which although usually translated as a carpenter, actually means a craftsman associated with building”.

