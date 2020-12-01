AS this awful year comes to an end Christmas is a well-needed festivity for bringing people together and raising spirits within our communities, however, Christmas light switch-ons around the world are causing serious debate.

-- Advertisement --



Malaga city alone reportedly spends €600,000 on its lights and cost is just one many issues people have with the whole spectacle this year.

With families in crisis living in poverty due to lack of work and children dependant on charity for presents under the tree, is it really appropriate to be splashing so much cash?

Local charities are digging deep to raise funds for local families yet local councils are prioritising Christmas lights and it seems really immoral.

The argument though is that the decoration of towns raises peoples spirits and is a feel-good factor which we all need after such a traumatic year when loved ones have been lost, and sickness and mental health issues have been at their highest in decades.

The other issue raised by most is that of the crowds – when we cant have more than 6 in our homes and social distancing is enforced in bars and restaurants, causing a serious lack of revenue for businesses, how is it acceptable to encourage thousands to gather in the streets together to witness Christmas light switch-ons?

Saturday, November 28, saw the Food Fairies on the Costa Del Sol raise over €20,000 at their wonderful charity event. These kind-hearted ladies have been providing food hampers for local families since the start of the pandemic, helping mothers eat so they can produce milk for their newborn babies, and feeding those in poverty.

If a local council can blow €600,000 on Christmas lights charities like this shouldn´t need to exist, because the problem shouldn´t exist.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Blowing a fuse and funds this christmas!”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.