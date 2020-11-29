The Fabulous Food Fairies Raise over €20k

AT an event like no other, the fabulous Food Fairies raised a staggering €20,385 to help feed hungry families here on the Costa Del Sol.

-- Advertisement --



The Hollywood themed fundraiser was held at The Beach House Marbella and the restaurant looked spectacular. The Christmas decorations really emphasized the need for the charity this year as families are not only going without presents but without food this Christmas.

Event organiser Kara Jaye Caradas spoke with the EWN and explained how this year is so important. Kara has been holding charity events for over 15 years hosting at least 4 annually to raise money for those in need.

Kara said ” Today is about more than today, it’s bigger than today, it’s bigger than this one event. It’s great that we can all have a nice afternoon and raise money but what s truly important is that those who cannot be here, those who are at home alone, who are struggling, those people in our community who are less fortunate than us, it’s important that they know we are here for them. Today is about letting those people know we are here for them, that they’re not alone, that their community supports them and there is nothing bigger than knowing people care, we are all in this together. ”

Kara isn’t your typical charity organiser, and one thing which really highlights this is the fact she has her own personal mobile number as the charities contact number, so no matter the time, no matter the day she is the one on the end of the phone when you call.

She told me that the first thing she does when answering a call is congratulate the caller for picking up the phone, asking for help is not the easiest thing to do, it takes strength to put aside your pride, callers who feel like they’re failing families and women who feel like bad mothers are all met with support and reminded that making that call for help is ok, and that it took courage to do so and they should be proud of that.

The event was sponsored by Nero Vodka who not only donated gifts for the raffle but kept the drinks flowing with a selection of fabulous cocktails.

Nicola from Nero said she was delighted to be able to give her time and donations because “due to the current pandemic now more than ever it’s heartbreaking that children will be going without food let alone presents, so it is so important that we provide for them”.

This was the feeling amongst all guests, organisers and entertainers.

The day saw performances from 6 artists performing tributes, Michael Buble,Ed Sheeran, Elvis, Prince, the Spice Girls and J.Lo kept everyone entertained as the Beach House chefs produced a remarkable four-course meal.

The day was charged at €60 per head with €25 going to the charity, along with raffles and auctions there was also a magic mirror giving €5 for each photo to the cause.

Ed Sheeran tribute Jai Northover said, ” I am blessed to be able to give something by singing, everyone has felt the pinch this year, some more than others, so if singing can help then I’m happy to give my time”.

John Maddox from Mad Box studios was the charities sound engineer for the day donating his time because “it’s the right thing to do”.

1 of 11

It was such an emotional day with everyone contributing in some way to the charity.

If you wish to donate to the ‘Food Fairies’ Go Fund Me page click here ‘Food Shopping for Marbella’

The Hollywood theme brought some extra glamour to the day with the Beach House staff making the effort with waitresses rocking the 50’s Hollywood look.

Owners of the Beach House Guy and Lucy said, ” This is a very important charity, so many right now are affected by the pandemic and we all need to help our local communities.”

Guy took the stage as ‘Borat’ reminding guests that they should dance in their seats to keep to safety rules and regulations. It’s nice to see events like this still happening through the pandemic. It’s a difficult time for everyone and adapting to the new normal although challenging at times shows real strength and it’s wonderful to see venues and event organisers doing what they can to make sure these events continue to happen to raise money for such worthy causes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Fabulous Food Fairies Raise over €20k ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.