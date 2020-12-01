Betty Bobbitt- Prisoner Cell Block H and Crocodile Dundee Actress Dies aged 81 after ‘major stroke’.

BETTY BOBBIT who was known for her role in Prisoner: Cell Block H, has died, the heartbreaking news was shared by her son after she suffered from a stroke.

Before her death, she had spent almost a week in a palliative care hospital where she was monitored by medical staff. Taking to social media, her son, Christopher Hill shared the devastating news penning: “Sadly, mum passed away this morning at 10:20 am after five nights in hospital. She was peaceful and in no pain. Thank you for your support and apologies if I can’t respond to everyone but I will try. I will post more later.”

Christopher shared the news less than a week ago that his mother had suffered a “major stroke” Sharing the shattering news, he said: “We are hugely devastated and struggling to come to terms with such a sudden event,

“My mum has been a legend, an inspiration, a mentor and icon for so many. She is comfortable and not in any pain that we can tell, but the prognosis is not good. She is not expected to recover.”

Betty played the role of Judy Bryant in Prisoner: Cell Block H from 1980 to 1985, becoming one of the show’s longest-serving characters. After initially being offered a 13-week contract, she featured in 430 episodes of the hit show. She starred alongside Paul Hogan in three of the Crocodile Dundee films after heading to Australia in 1962 for six months, but never returned to New York.

