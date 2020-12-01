Airstrike Kills Iranian Commander On Syria-Iraq Border.

It is understood that either unidentified warplanes or a drone targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Commander Muslim Shahdan in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province on Monday, November 30. He was killed in the airstrike along the Syrian-Iraqi border, according to local sources. Three of the commander’s bodyguards were also killed in the attack.

The vehicle in which Shahdan was travelling was carrying weapons across the Iraqi border and was hit after it had entered Syrian territory, two Iraqi security officials separately said. At the moment, no-one has claimed responsibility for the strike. The attack was carried out just days after the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Deir ez-Zor is a major link between Iran and Lebanon.

Pipelines and trade routes from Iraq and Jordan also pass through the province. With the help of Russia and Iran-backed militias, the central and western parts of Deir ez-Zor fell to Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime after Daesh/ISIS terrorists retreated from the region in November 2017.

The majority of Iran-backed foreign militias fighting for the Assad regime’s forces are located in Deir ez-Zor. These groups, operating among the Sunni-majority population, are being commanded by the IRGC. They hold sect-based religious education in the predominantly Sunni region, where they also oversee the opening of Shia prayer centres.

Deir ez-Zor, bordering the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, is currently under the control of the YPG/PKK terrorist organization. In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

