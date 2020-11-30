Woman Charged with Manslaughter After Trying to Beat Train

A TEXAS woman has been charged with manslaughter after trying to beat a train and skipping the barriers.

Brittinie Green, aged 32, was driving her partner home from hospital after prematurely giving birth. The incident occurred near Beaumont Highway and Sheldon Road in Texas on Wednesday at around 5pm. Green tried to drive around the crossing barriers and on to the tracks in a bid to beat the train. Rhonda Clay, aged 30, had just been discharged from hospital after giving birth to 24-week-old, Lovely.

The BMW X3 was struck by the Amtrack train, before being pushed a considerable distance. Clay was declared dead at the scene, but their new-born baby survived. The pair had been friend for years before starting to live together this year. Clay had been trying for a baby for some time before conceiving via IVF.

Cassandra Clay, Rhonda’s mother, speaking of Green said, “Knowing her, I know it wasn’t intentional. She’s going to hold stuff more against herself than we would.” Green has now been charged with manslaughter.

