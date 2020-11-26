Man with ‘Heart of Gold’ Man Dies Defending Girlfriend

‘HEART OF GOLD’ man dies after being stabbed while defending his girlfriend in Melborne.

Cam Smith, aged 26, was defending his girlfriend from a gang outside Seaford’s train station when the incident occurred. The shocking attack with a broken bottle happened in front of witnesses, and Cam received a stab wound to the heart.

The father of Cam, Mike Smith, explained how the pair were getting food when a gang started to abuse Cam’s girlfriend. Mike Said “He went to defend her and a bottle was broken and in that fight he was stabbed in the heart,

“He had everything to live for, he was a go-getter, hard worker, he had a heart of gold, he would help anyone, anytime, he was just a fantastic kid.”

CPR was performed at the scene of the stabbing for about 10 minutes by paramedics, but tragically Cam died at the scene. The police are looking for three men and one woman in connection with the death.

