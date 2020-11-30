Stalkerware Growing Threat for Victims of Domestic Violence

STALKERWARE is a growing threat for victims of domestic abuse and gender-based violence.

The Stalkerware threat is growing with nearly 50,000 instances of the software being installed on mobiles devices so far this year. The software can then monitor the activity of victims, while the victim is unaware of the problem.

Stalkerware is increasingly being used in cases of domestic violence. The software can record data including messages and location, amongst other activity. November 25 was the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and was recognised and celebrated around the world. This also was the anniversary of when the Coalition Against Stalkerware was founded.

According to Europe Press “The Coalition Against Stalkerware was born in November last year with the purpose of fighting against abuse based on new technologies. It aims to unite both organizations working to combat domestic violence and the IT security community, and currently has 26 members.” It is imported that any concerns regarding abuse or Stalkerware are reported to the police.

