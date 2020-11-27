Violent Predator Jailed for Cornwall Sex Attacks

A VIOLENT predator who committed a spree of brutal sex attacks on women in Cornwall has been jailed for 20 years.

Clinton Ferreira, a 38-year-old South African, denied all charges in Truro Crown Court but was found guilty of a range of serious charges. The violent predator began his attacks in August 2019, first targeting a teenage girl who was celebrating her exam results in the seaside summer hotspot of St Ives, Cornwall.

After sexually assaulting the teen on a deserted beach, he targeted a lone tourist who was camping in a tent. Three weeks later, after pretending to be helping an intoxicated woman, he led her back to his flat and raped her.

With two of his victims, Ferreira strangled them to unconsciousness and filmed his savage crimes so he could ‘relive the experience’. One victim said she ‘felt paralysed’ by the attack and said the question of ‘how long does he need to kill me (…) terrorises me every day’. Police found over 200 hours of hardcore violent adult pornography on his computer following his arrest.

Another victim said she was ‘still psychologically damaged’ by the attack, saying she no longer wants ‘to go out in daytime, let alone night’. The case’s Judge said that the predator posed a ‘very significant threat to women’ while his defense counsel told that court that ‘he knows he’s hurt people and now he’s going to have to pay for it’.

He was jailed for 20 years and placed on the UK Sex Offenders Register for life.

