Terrifying Sexual Predator Broke Into Homes In Manchester At Night

A man described as a sexual predator, who broke into the homes of women and girls in the town of Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

51-year-old Jason Bursk, a taxi driver from Overton Close in Radcliffe, would break into homes to commit sexual offences, which he pleaded guilty to. These included rape and sexual assault of women and minors, trespass and attempted trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The judge described Bursk as a “deviant sexual predator” after details of his crimes emerged which including an attack on a 13-year-old girl in her room, where Bursk was caught fleeing the scene on CCTV, and an assault on a woman in her 70s between 2018 and November 2019.

After a media appeal, another woman recognised Bursk as the man who sexually assaulted her when she was a child back in 2012.

The wife and family of the taxi driver have decided to stand by him as they believe that the “root cause” of his crimes can “be addressed”, said his lawyer Sarah Johnston.