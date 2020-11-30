Nottingham Bar Registers as a Church to Beat COVID Restrictions

A NOTTINGHAM bar registers as a Church in order to beat the COVID-19 restrictions and stay open this Christmas. All that is lacking is the congregation.

James Aspell, aged 34 thinks he has found the perfect way to keep his bar, named 400 Rabbits Tequila and Mexcal Cocktail Bar open this Christmas, despite the COVID-19 restrictions that are in place in the Nottingham area. James has completed the necessary paperwork in the hopes that his bar can become a religion.

The current rules mean that places of worship are permitted to open, although in Tier 3, mixing or attending with others outside your support bubble or household is not permitted.

The 400 Rabbits took to Facebook about the decision to register as a bar and said, “With places of worship allowed to open in all tiers we thought let’s start a religion! Can’t be that hard can it? ‘The Church of the 400 Rabbits’ launching as soon as we get the green light!

“Congregation daily til late. Give us this day our daily #mezcal.”

All that James is lacking now, is the congregation.

