RITA Ora Breaks Lockdown Rules To Celebrate Her Birthday in a London Restaurant



Popstar Rita Ora reportedly held a party to celebrate her 30th birthday, on Saturday, November 28, in Casa Cruz restaurant, Notting Hill, West London, inviting thirty of her friends for a party “until the early hours”, which of course is in contravention of the lockdown rules. Rita had been enjoying an extended birthday celebration, since Thursday, November 26.

A popular UK newspaper got hold of photographs of the guests, including her sister, 32 -year-old Elena, TOWIE’s 31-year-old Vas Morgan, and Cara and Poppy Delevingne, with police allegedly peering through the windows but unable to open the door.

A source commented, “Rita and her sister came to the restaurant first, all dolled up and clearly looking forward to a good night. There were several guests, all dressed up very glamorously, and everyone entered the building through the back, with security watching the front to make sure no one else went in. It went on until the early hours”.

A witness reported seeing Rita leaving the restaurant wearing a black face mask and a wrap skirt.

Nicholas Fallows, the director of Casa Cruz, denied any knowledge of a party taking place, stating the restaurant was “owned by shareholders”.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they attended a potential breach of Covid-19 rules on Saturday, November 28, with restaurants in that Tier currently only allowed to open to serve takeaway meals, a ruling that might well change on December 2, but for now, Rita Ora’s party was definitely in breach of lockdown rules, and a Met Police fine will surely be forthcoming to the restaurant owners.

