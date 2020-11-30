New Queue Management System Installed in Andalucia Hospitals

THE NEW queue management system that has been installed in some of Andalucia’s hospitals as a trial, is proving a success and will be rolled out to the rest of Andalucia.

The ‘TurnoSAS’ has so far been installed in hospitals in Seville and involved an investment of over 1.5 million euros. The management system has seen 450 large screen TVs and around 100 touch devices used in the Seville hospitals.

The new system uses real time information to direct patients to the correct waiting area and reduce queue and delays. It also increases patient confidentiality and safety

The new queue management system has been well received and will be rolled out across Andalucia.

