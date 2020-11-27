RESPITE HOME VISITS FOR ANDALUCIA

Andalucia has maintained that residents of care homes can go ‘home’ for Christmas with certain criteria in place.

To have an elderly relative home with you at Christmas is, of course, special and a much-needed lift for them, and also means you will feel happier knowing that they can be in totally familiar surroundings and have constant family care at such and import time of the year.

With the present restrictions though that isn’t always possible, so with that in mind the Andalucian health authorities have maintained that if a PCR test is provided negative by your relative from the care home and you sign a declaration for duty of care, they will, in fact, be allowed home for that all-important Christmas visit.

Its clear the standard of care in residents homes is very high, but at Christmas time albeit briefly, a visit out of the residence and into a family home can be psychologically beneficial.

Providing the criteria of the signed document of care from the family member and a PCR test too are presented then the health board will allow a homestay for the festive period.

