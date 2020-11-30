Italy Reports 20,648 New Coronavirus Cases With Stricter Measures to Come.

-- Advertisement --



Italy reported 541 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, November 30, against 686 the day before, and 20,648 new infections, down from 26,323 on Saturday, the health ministry said. Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus and has seen 54,904 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain. It has also registered over 1.5 million cases to date.

Daily figures released on Sunday confirmed a decline seen in recent days in the number of new cases. However, there were fewer swabs carried out in the past day- 176,934, down from a previous total of 225,940.

Although Italy’s daily death tolls have been amongst the highest in Europe over recent days, the rise in hospital admissions and intensive care occupancy is showing signs of slowing, suggesting the latest wave of infections was receding. Italy is expected to adopt next week a new set of new stricter measures in a bid to contain the virus during the Christmas holidays.

The upcoming decree would limit people movement across regions and would maintain a nightly curfew, Regional Affairs minister Francesco Boccia told Italian daily Avvenire on Sunday.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Italy Reports 20,648 New Coronavirus Cases”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.