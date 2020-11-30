JOE Biden fractures his foot while playing with his dog

78-year-old president-elect Joe Biden visited an orthopaedist in Newark, Delaware, after injuring his foot while playing with Major, one of his two German shepherd dogs, on Saturday, November 28. Biden has talked about bringing his beloved dogs to live in the White House, and shared that he is considering getting a cat too.

-- Advertisement --



Biden’s personal physician, Dr Kevin O’ Connor, said on Sunday that he had sprained his right foot, and follow-up CT scans showed small fractures.

“It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” O’Connor, who is director of executive medicine at George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates, said.

Donald Trump shared a video of Biden leaving the orthopaedic office in Delaware on Sunday on Twitter with the caption: “Get well soon!”

_____________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Biden Fractures Foot Playing With Dog”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.